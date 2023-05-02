StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.32.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
