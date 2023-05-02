StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marchex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marchex during the 4th quarter valued at $4,828,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Featured Stories

