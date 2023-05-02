ProPetro (PUMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ProPetro had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $348.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.19 million. On average, analysts expect ProPetro to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $826.93 million, a PE ratio of 718.00 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in ProPetro by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ProPetro by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 713,904 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PUMP shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

About ProPetro

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.