ProPetro (PUMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMPGet Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ProPetro had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $348.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.19 million. On average, analysts expect ProPetro to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ProPetro Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $826.93 million, a PE ratio of 718.00 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in ProPetro by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ProPetro by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 713,904 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PUMP shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

About ProPetro

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.