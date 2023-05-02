New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYMT stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.80. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.98%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

NYMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 137,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 48,945 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.