New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
NYMT stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.80. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.
New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.98%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 137,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 48,945 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.