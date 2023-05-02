Barings BDC (BBDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Barings BDC to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Barings BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of BBDC opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.08 million, a P/E ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Barings BDC

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

In related news, insider Geoff Craddock purchased 10,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $230,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Barings BDC by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Barings BDC by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Recommended Stories

