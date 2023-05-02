Select Medical (SEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Select Medical to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Select Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Select Medical Trading Down 1.0 %

SEM stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Articles

