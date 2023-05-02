Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.10. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $6.52.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.83% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.