Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.10. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $6.52.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.83% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
