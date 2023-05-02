Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Pulmatrix Price Performance
NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.76. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.
Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.
