Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.76. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

