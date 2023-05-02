Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SYPR opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.26. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 287,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

