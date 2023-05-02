Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of SYPR opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.26. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sypris Solutions (SYPR)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.