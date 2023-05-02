StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $111.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.