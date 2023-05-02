Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $98.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 47,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after purchasing an additional 707,765 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,061,055 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after acquiring an additional 58,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,189 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.