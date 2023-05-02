Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Shares of SALM opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdad Advisers LP raised its position in Salem Media Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 85,452 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.