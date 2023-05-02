Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of SALM opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter.
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)
