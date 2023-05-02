Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RGA stock opened at $143.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

