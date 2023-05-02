Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Offerpad Solutions has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 60.35% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $677.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.45 million. On average, analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OPAD stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. Offerpad Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPAD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Offerpad Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Offerpad Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.24.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.