RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 6.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

