Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Siebert Financial Trading Down 10.2 %
NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.05.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
