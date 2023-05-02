Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Siebert Financial Trading Down 10.2 %

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.05.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

About Siebert Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

