RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

RF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $4.00 on Friday. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 million, a P/E ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity at RF Industries

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 626,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 59,759 shares of company stock valued at $247,916 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries during the first quarter worth $106,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

