Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

Several research firms have weighed in on PLYA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,694,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,539,432.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,694,033 shares in the company, valued at $25,539,432.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 332,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,807.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,560 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

