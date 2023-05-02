Wayfair (W) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts expect Wayfair to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of W stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $91.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.21.

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $233,033.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,923.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $233,033.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,923.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $351,369.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,901 shares of company stock worth $2,093,145. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after buying an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.