StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.