Patria Investments (PAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.82 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 35.88%. On average, analysts expect Patria Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAX stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $814.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 195.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAX shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Patria Investments from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 50.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 3,256.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the second quarter worth $291,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

