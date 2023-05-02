Trinity Capital (TRIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Trinity Capital to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.82 million. Trinity Capital had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. On average, analysts expect Trinity Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Stock Up 2.7 %

TRIN stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $436.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.05%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is -189.90%.

TRIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,579.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 290.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 154,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 888.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153,823 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,327,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth $1,298,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 35.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares during the period. 26.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

