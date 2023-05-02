Brokers Issue Forecasts for Waste Connections, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$148.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Waste Connections from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$153.00 target price on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on Waste Connections from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$175.00.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$188.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.99. The company has a market cap of C$48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$186.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$183.40. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$148.05 and a 52-week high of C$196.65.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.49 billion.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.