Head to Head Contrast: Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) versus ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hurricane Energy and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A ProFrac 4.79% -24.20% 9.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hurricane Energy and ProFrac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ProFrac $2.43 billion 0.73 $91.50 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

ProFrac has higher revenue and earnings than Hurricane Energy.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hurricane Energy and ProFrac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurricane Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00

ProFrac has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 161.10%. Given ProFrac’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Hurricane Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ProFrac beats Hurricane Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy Plc engages in the exploration of oil and gas reserves in fractured basement reservoirs. It holds licenses on the UK Continental Shelf to the west of Shetland Blocks. The company was founded by Robert Clive Trice on September 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

