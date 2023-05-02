Financial Review: Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) vs. Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Lonestar Resources US’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $37.10 billion 1.48 $13.30 billion $12.38 4.94 Lonestar Resources US $116.23 million N/A -$118.86 million N/A N/A

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

78.5% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Occidental Petroleum and Lonestar Resources US, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 2 10 8 1 2.38 Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $72.89, indicating a potential upside of 19.17%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Lonestar Resources US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum 35.87% 52.68% 13.02% Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Lonestar Resources US on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

