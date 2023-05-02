Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) vs. Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Head to Head Contrast

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leap Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leap Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 600.00%. Xenetic Biosciences has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 830.23%. Given Xenetic Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xenetic Biosciences is more favorable than Leap Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

37.4% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 31.84 -$54.60 million ($0.48) -0.83 Xenetic Biosciences $1.71 million 3.81 -$6.55 million ($0.47) -0.91

Xenetic Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Leap Therapeutics. Xenetic Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics N/A -70.26% -61.93% Xenetic Biosciences -383.89% -43.49% -40.49%

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences beats Leap Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Xenetic Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.