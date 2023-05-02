L Catterton Asia Acquisition (LCAA) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) is one of 718 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare L Catterton Asia Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares L Catterton Asia Acquisition and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio L Catterton Asia Acquisition N/A $10.84 million 33.13 L Catterton Asia Acquisition Competitors $1.53 billion $4.49 million -6.96

L Catterton Asia Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than L Catterton Asia Acquisition. L Catterton Asia Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L Catterton Asia Acquisition N/A -77.01% 3.76% L Catterton Asia Acquisition Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares L Catterton Asia Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.9% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L Catterton Asia Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A L Catterton Asia Acquisition Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 260.83%. Given L Catterton Asia Acquisition’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe L Catterton Asia Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

L Catterton Asia Acquisition beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Singapore.

