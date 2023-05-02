Brokers Issue Forecasts for BlackRock, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BlackRock in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $8.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BlackRock’s current full-year earnings is $34.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q3 2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $32.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $8.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $9.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $37.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $46.97 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

Shares of BLK opened at $662.97 on Monday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $666.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $693.08.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,414 shares of company stock worth $28,857,495. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

