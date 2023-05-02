Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Busey Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Busey in a research note issued on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Busey has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $27.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 39.51%.

In related news, Director George Barr sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,181.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Barr sold 11,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $772,726. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 8,624.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 207,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 204,841 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 15.6% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in First Busey by 42.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in First Busey by 447.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 37,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 2,873.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 34,199 shares during the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

