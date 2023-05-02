Head to Head Contrast: USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) versus biote (NASDAQ:BTMD)

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USANA Health Sciences 6.70% 15.31% 11.27% biote N/A -32.04% 10.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for USANA Health Sciences and biote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USANA Health Sciences 1 1 0 0 1.50 biote 0 0 5 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

USANA Health Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.60%. biote has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 68.83%. Given biote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe biote is more favorable than USANA Health Sciences.

52.6% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of biote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and biote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USANA Health Sciences $974.09 million 1.33 $69.35 million $3.39 19.75 biote $164.96 million 2.63 -$970,000.00 N/A N/A

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than biote.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats biote on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W. Wentz in September 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

