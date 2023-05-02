Wedbush Comments on BOK Financial Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOK Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BOKF. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $82.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.55. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $110.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

In other BOK Financial news, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.