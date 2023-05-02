Contrasting GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) & Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of GoodRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Risk & Volatility

GoodRx has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -4.28% 3.09% 1.57% Stronghold Digital Mining -84.18% -4.99% -1.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares GoodRx and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GoodRx and Stronghold Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 0 14 4 0 2.22 Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40

GoodRx presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.67%. Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus target price of $1.96, suggesting a potential upside of 112.86%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than GoodRx.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoodRx and Stronghold Digital Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $766.55 million 2.38 -$32.83 million ($0.07) -65.43 Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.58 -$89.26 million ($3.49) -0.26

GoodRx has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GoodRx beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.