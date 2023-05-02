Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Financial Review

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -1.63% -0.54% -0.36% ACV Auctions -24.24% -18.17% -9.69%

Volatility and Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

68.2% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zillow Group and ACV Auctions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.96 billion 5.26 -$101.00 million ($0.44) -99.82 ACV Auctions $421.53 million 5.07 -$102.19 million ($0.66) -20.41

Zillow Group has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACV Auctions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zillow Group and ACV Auctions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 ACV Auctions 0 2 5 0 2.71

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $40.25, indicating a potential downside of 8.36%. ACV Auctions has a consensus target price of $13.55, indicating a potential upside of 0.56%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Summary

Zillow Group beats ACV Auctions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals. The Mortgages segment is involved in mortgage originations through Zillow Home Loans and advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals. The Homes segment focuses on providing title and escrow services performed by Zillow Closing Services. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

