Baxter International Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baxter International in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Baxter International’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX opened at $47.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

