Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.55.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 89,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 22,404 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $4,465,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Encompass Health by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.



