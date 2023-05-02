BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BJRI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 1.0 %

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.92.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.