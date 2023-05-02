EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $53.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQT. Truist Financial lowered EQT from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.35.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. EQT has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of EQT by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,197,000,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.