Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Bank System in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Community Bank System’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CBU. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

CBU opened at $48.77 on Monday. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $251,119.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $245,114.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 159.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

