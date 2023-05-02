Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Issued By William Blair

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CBIZ in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for CBIZ’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ Stock Performance

CBIZ stock opened at $51.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.75. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $980,444.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,560,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $2,414,213.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,035,143.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,560,752.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth $744,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 26.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 78,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 206.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 100,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

