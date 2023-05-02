Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Up 14.0% in April

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Alset Stock Up 4.7 %
NASDAQ AEI opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Alset has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.
In other Alset news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 545,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,199,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,399,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,385.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.18% of the company’s stock.
Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
