Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Up 14.0% in April

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alset Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ AEI opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Alset has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

Insider Activity at Alset

In other Alset news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 545,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,199,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,399,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,385.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset

About Alset

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alset by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alset by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 505,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alset by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alset by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32,187 shares in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

