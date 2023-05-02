Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Down 13.5% in April

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 107,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 589,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aditxt Stock Performance

Shares of ADTX opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. Aditxt has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

Get Aditxt alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aditxt

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aditxt stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 495,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.90% of Aditxt as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aditxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aditxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.