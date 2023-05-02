Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Adobe alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $374.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.