Short Interest in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Expands By 11.1%

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alset Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ACAX stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. Alset Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset Capital Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,396,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,599,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alset Capital Acquisition by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alset Capital Acquisition

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

