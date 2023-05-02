Short Interest in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expands By 12.9%

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $942,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,774,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,856,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after buying an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,307,000 after acquiring an additional 240,506 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.