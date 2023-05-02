Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Short Interest Update

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,690,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 16,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $121.42 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $158.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.03 and its 200 day moving average is $108.32. The company has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Airbnb

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,108,285 shares of company stock worth $378,540,053. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

