Gildan Activewear (GIL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post earnings of C$0.72 per share for the quarter.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$977.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 16.71%.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.5 %

GIL stock opened at C$43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$33.83 and a 52 week high of C$46.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIL shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

