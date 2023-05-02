Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIP opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.50 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $43.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,092.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

Featured Articles

