Block (SQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Block to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. On average, analysts expect Block to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. Block has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of -63.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,885,216.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,916,793.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,885,216.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,916,793.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 337,880 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,535. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Block by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 138,650 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Block by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.03.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

