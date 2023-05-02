Paramount Global (PARAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported 0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of 8.13 billion during the quarter.

PARAA stock opened at 26.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of 23.38. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of 17.75 and a fifty-two week high of 36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,133,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 200,232 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

