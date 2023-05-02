AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,015 shares of company stock worth $1,132,393 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.