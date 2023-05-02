Papa John’s International (PZZA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Papa John’s International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $97.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

PZZA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,014,000 after buying an additional 1,023,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

